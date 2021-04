BALDWIN - The first season for turkey hunting started on Saturday, and area DNR wildlife biologist Pete Kailing is expecting it to be a good one.

"Birds are around in good habitat," he said. "We had an OK hatch last year. It was not so great year before that. I'm hearing gobbling when I'm out. The hens are looking healthy. It should be an average year for turkey hunters. Hopefully, we'll get a little more warmth."