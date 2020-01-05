Hume scores 22 to carry N. Colorado past Montana 74-66

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 22 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 74-66 on Saturday night.

Jonah Radebaugh had 18 points and seven assists for Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sam Masten added 12 points. Trent Harris had 11 points for the hosts.

Kendal Manuel scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1). Sayeed Pridgett added 15 points. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 10 points.

Northern Colorado faces Weber State on the road on Thursday. Montana matches up against Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.

