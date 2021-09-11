Hull rushed for 119, Northwestern beats Indiana State 24-6 MICHAL DWOJAK Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 3:43 p.m.
1 of14 Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) passes the ball against Indiana State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson, rear, hands the ball off to running back Evan Hull (26) against Indiana State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Indiana State quarterback Anthony Thompson (5) points against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Indiana State quarterback Anthony Thompson (5) passes against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) upends Indiana State running back Matt Sora (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald applauds after a touchdown was scored against Indiana State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Marton Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A sky diver lands on the field with an oversized United States flag prior to the start of an NCAA college football game between Northwestern and Indiana State in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Northwestern fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana State in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 The Northwestern team runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Indiana State in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Matt Marton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Evan Hull ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern beat Indiana State 24-6 on Saturday.
Hull led the way for a Wildcats rushing unit that surpassed last week’s 117 total yards against Michigan State at the half and finished with 209. He ran for 51 yards on the team’s opening drive and capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run.