Huff's 13 lead No. 15 Virginia past St. Francis (Pa), 76-51

Cardboard cutouts fill the stands behind during an NCAA college basketball game between St. Francis and Virginia, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurleff/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jay Huff scored 13 points and No. 15 Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a 76-51 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday.

Kadin Shedrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (2-1), who won their 24th consecutive home opener. Sam Hauser added 11 points and Trey Murphy III had 10.

Bryce Laskey led the Red Flash (1-2) with 12 points and Mark Flagg had 11.

Virginia put this one away quickly in a nearly empty John Paul Jones Arena, where state law permits no more than 250 to be in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cavaliers led 21-4 after a dunk by Kody Stattmann with 12:36 left in the first half. The lead was 45-13 at halftime and coach Tony Bennett substituted liberally after the break.

St. Francis: The Red Flash were looking to go to 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference foes, having opened the season with an 80-70 victory at Pittsburgh. Saint Francis was also seeking its fourth win against a ranked team, but first in 62 years. Its last victory against a ranked foe was against No. 13 St. Bonaventure on Jan 24, 1959.

Virginia: The Cavaliers allowed San Francisco to make 13 of 28 3-point tries in the Dons' 61-60 victory last week, but had no such issue against the Red Flash. St. Francis was 7 of 24 from 3-point range and made 18 field goals in all, in 50 attempts.

Saint Francis stays in Virginia, playing at Liberty on Thursday night.

Virginia hosts Kent State on Friday night.

