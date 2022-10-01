Hubbard's birdie runs takes him to 65 and Mississippi lead
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mark Hubbard ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and ended with a superb shot to 4 feet, giving him a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead Saturday n the Sanderson Farms Championship as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.
Hubbard has gone 163 starts over six years without winning, and this would be as good a chance as any. It's his first time to hold a 54-hole lead on tour.