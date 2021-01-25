Hubb's 19 points lift Notre Dame past Miami in 73-59 win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Notre Dame beat Miami 73-59 on Sunday night.

Miami scored the game’s first six points before a 9-3 Notre Dame run evened the count. Dane Goodwin's 3-pointer with 4:33 left before halftime gave Notre Dame a 19-16 lead and the Fighting Irish never trailed again.

Notre Dame led 30-22 at intermission and extended the lead to 58-39 with 9:24 left on a pair of free throws by Juwan Durham.

Durham and Nate Laszewski each scored 16 for Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Fighting Irish were 28-for-52 shooting (53.8%); including 10 for 18 from (55.6%) from 3-point range.

Kameron McGusty scored 20 points for Miami (6-8, 2-7), Isaiah Wong added 16 and Elijah Olaniyi 10. Miami finished shooting 3 for 22 from 3-point range.

The Irish won their second straight game and leads the series 13-12.

Notre Dame hosts No. 16-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

Miami now has dropped back-to-back games and three of its last four. The Hurricanes head to Florida State on Wednesday night.

