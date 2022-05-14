Houston ends 3-game skid with 2-0 victory over Nashville
HOUSTON (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston Dynamo beat Nashville FC 2-0 on Saturday.
Steve Clark stopped all four shots he faced for the Dynamo (4-4-3), who finished the match a man down after Adam Lundqvist drew a red card in the 52nd minute. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Houston.