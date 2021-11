Man made into mummy after death still lies in state in Missouri After being embalmed, internal organs had to be removed and then daily injections of preservative...

Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans football... This week, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans football matchup is the talk of...

See inside: $3 million White Lake glass house awarded... Located on 6956 Cooley Lake Road in White Lake, this peaceful $2,995,000 window to the world is...