Houston Dynamo host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-1-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (0-1-1)

Houston; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -135, Vancouver +363, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and the Vancouver Whitecaps square off in conference action.

The Dynamo were 6-16-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Dynamo averaged 1.1 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The Whitecaps compiled a 12-9-13 record overall in 2021 while finishing 2-6-10 in road games. The Whitecaps averaged 1.3 goals on 3.4 shots on goal per game last season.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Corey Baird (injured), Derrick Jones (injured).

Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.