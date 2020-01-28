House resolution proposed against minor league contraction

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution Wednesday urging Major League Baseball not to follow through with its proposal to eliminate 42 current minor league teams.

MLB made the proposal last year to the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors, during negotiations for a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after the 2020 season.

MLB wants to cut short-season leagues and reduce the number of farm teams each big league club affiliates with. It has proposed replacing the eliminated minor league teams with a not yet defined Dream League, somewhat similar to collegiate summer leagues.

The resolution was introduced by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.; David McKinley, R-W. Va.; Max Rose, D-N.Y.; and Mike Simpson, R-N.Y.

"Minor League Baseball teams have had a major impact on small communities. These teams provide an enormous cultural and economic benefit to the communities they call home," McKinley said in a statement. “Doing away with 42 teams is not a reasonable solution.”

The text says the House "supports the preservation of minor league baseball in 160 American communities" and it "recognizes the unique social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture."

"The proposal to cut 42 teams will leave communities like Idaho Falls without affordable and accessible options for families to experience America's pastime," Simpson said in a statement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports