Hossler plays key role for Panthers

Dexter Hossler looks to make the stop during the regular season. (Star photo John Raffel)

BALDWIN - One of the major highlights for Baldwin's boys basketball team this season while going 16-6 was the three-game sweep of arch-rival Crossroads Charter Academy.

The last win was a 72-46 victory on March 9 in the Division 4 quarterfinals on the Cougars' home floor.

Dexter Hossler, one of two seniors to play his last season for the Panthers, had another big night, especially from the defensive side and was relishing the victory.

"We've got some things to work on but overall we played a decent game," he said after the victory. "We have to work on our defense."

Going into the district semifinal against McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Baldwin had a 10-game winning streak. The key for this, Hossler said, was "defense, defense and talking."

As for his own play, "I've been doing good," Hossler added. "I've been talking a lot."

Defense has been his strength, Hossler pointed out.

Going into the McBain NMC game which the Panthers lost 50-35, the key for victory, Hossler said, was "working hard in practice and being a team and being together with it."