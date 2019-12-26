https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Hossler-eyes-strong-senior-season-for-Panthers-14931830.php
Hossler eyes strong senior season for Panthers
BALDWIN -- Dexter Hossler continues to provide key contributions for Baldwin's boys basketball team.
The Panthers have gotten off to a 2-2 start.
In the wins, "our threes were falling down," Hossler said. "My role is to be a leader."
It's Hossler's senior season.
"Coach (JJ Eads) wants us to take good open shots from the three," Hossler said.
Hossler's shooting "is going a lot better this year than last year," he said. "I'm shooting from the outside."
Last year, the Panthers were 3-1 but Hossler expects the team to win more games.
"We have a lot of good talent," he said.
The season resumes at home on Jan. 7 with Crossroads.
