Hossler eyes strong senior season for Panthers

BALDWIN -- Dexter Hossler continues to provide key contributions for Baldwin's boys basketball team.

The Panthers have gotten off to a 2-2 start.

In the wins, "our threes were falling down," Hossler said. "My role is to be a leader."

It's Hossler's senior season.

"Coach (JJ Eads) wants us to take good open shots from the three," Hossler said.

Hossler's shooting "is going a lot better this year than last year," he said. "I'm shooting from the outside."

Last year, the Panthers were 3-1 but Hossler expects the team to win more games.

"We have a lot of good talent," he said.

The season resumes at home on Jan. 7 with Crossroads.