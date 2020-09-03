Hossler concludes lengthy career with Baldwin athletics

BALDWIN - It won't quite be the same in the Baldwin sports scene for 2020-21 without Dexter Hossler.

The 2020 Baldwin graduate is now planning to walk on with Lansing Community College's baseball team, he said, while watching a recent basketball tournament at Hollister Park.

In the past four years at Baldwin, Hossler played football, basketball and baseball and also ran track and field and cross country.

"If I don't get on the baseball team, I'm going (for academics)," Hossler said.

He had planned on a busy sports spring before the COVID 19 pandemic closed everything down.

"I've been working out," Hossler said, adding his sports career at Baldwin "was a nice little experience."

Basketball was his best sport, Hossler said.

"We only lost five games last year," he said. "We lost to McBain Northern Michigan Christian. Then we went into quarantine."

The most memorable game for the 2019-20 Panthers, as Hossler recalls, was a home win over Brethren. The Panthers also had some huge wins over arch-rival Crossroads Charter Academy.

Baseball was his second favorite sport. Pitcher and shortstop were his best positions.

Hossler and his twin brother Derrick played baseball since they were 8 years old for the Baldwin Youth League.

"We went undefeated one year," Dexter said.