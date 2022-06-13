Hoskins' RBI in 9th rallies Phillies past Marlins 3-2 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2022
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper hits an RBI-double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins cheers as he runs to second base on an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game for a walkoff win over the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins is doused with water after hitting an RBI-double during the ninth inning of a baseball game for a walkoff win over the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas gestures from second base after hitting an RBI-double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Mickey Moniak catches a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night.
Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position.