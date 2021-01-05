Holy Cross, Boston University wear masks; Crusaders win

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrale Gates scored 19 points, Austin Butler added 18 and Holy Cross edged past Boston University 68-66 on Tuesday in a game both teams wore masks.

Masks were required — not just on the sidelines, but during the game — for both sides at Case Gym. It is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game with both teams in masks. On Monday, BU wore masks in an 83-76 win at Holy Cross — but the Crusaders didn’t.

Judson Martindale chipped in 16 points, and Matt Faw had 13 points for Holy Cross (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League). Butler also had seven rebounds

Jack Hemphill had 16 points for the Terriers (1-1, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 15 points and six rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points. Daman Tate, the Terriers’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 26.0 points per game, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com