Hollister Park to host tournament this Saturday

BALDWIN - It's time for some 3-on-3 basketball outdoor action this Saturday.

Former high school basketball standout Elliott Lindsey of the Future Stars Become Legends, will be having a 3-on-3 tournament, boys and girls elementary middle school and high school ages at Baldwin's Hollister Park.

The tournament will start 3 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 1.

There will be four persons on a team, with three players, plus a sub. The games will go to 15 and teams need to win by two. It will be a 25-minute time limit.

It will be double-elimination format so teams will be guaranteed two games. There will be prizes for first-place teams.

Deadline to register was Monday, July 27. Interested teams and coaches should immediately contact Lindsey (231) 660-2654 by text or phone call to see if spots are still available.

He's looking for as many teams as possible for his first attempt at the tournament.

"I know I'm going to have a decent turnout," he said.

Lindsey has been having FSBL practices every Saturday this summer at Hollister.