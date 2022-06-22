Hogs hang on to beat Ole Miss, force 2nd CWS bracket final ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 22, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Mississippi left fielder Kevin Graham (35) watches the ball go over the wall for a home run by Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli (18) in the second inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli (18) gets five from Jalen Battles (2) after his home run in the second inning against Mississippi during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Mississippi infielder Tim Elko (25) makes a catch for an out against Arkansas infielder Robert Moore (1) in the fourth inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith (33) throws in the first inning against Mississippi during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Grounds crew member removes a beach ball from left field in the game between Arkansas and Mississippi in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Mississippi pitcher Drew McDaniel (21) throws against Arkansas in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Arkansas' Braydon Webb (24) celebrates hitting a double in the first inning against Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko (25) and second baseman Peyton Chatagnier (1) during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brady Slavens’ home run to the deepest part of the park gave Arkansas the lead and the Razorbacks held on for a 3-2 win in the College World Series on Wednesday night after Mississippi loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Hogs (46-20) forced a second bracket final against Ole Miss (39-23) on Thursday, with the winner advancing to play Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship round starting Saturday.