Hillmon carries No. 13 Michigan women past Oakland 69-58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter after Michigan gave up most of an 18-point lead and the 13th-ranked Wolverines pulled away from Oakland for a 69-58 win on Monday night.

Hillmon and Emily Kiser combined for 10 points to close the first quarter to give the Wolverines (5-0) a 19-6 lead. Kiser had a bucket and Danielle Rauch followed a 3-pointer with a three-point play to make it 29-11 in the second quarter. Oakland scored eight-straight points and trailed 33-21 at the half.