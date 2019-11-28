Hibma ready to be key inside player for Baldwin

BALDWIN -- Dylan Hibma is ready to be a key player for Baldwin's varsity boys basketball team this season.

Hibma is a junior this season and played junior varsity last year.

"It was a good season but we could have done better," he said. "My role was a center."

Hibma expects his role on the varsity will be a center.

Defense will be a key assignment for Hibma along with boxing out and putbacks. His main scoring will be putbacks. He's hoping the team will be strong offensively

Hibma also played football and didn't have an extensive preseason basketball experience, especially with a transition in coaches. But with football closing at the end of the regular season, he and his teammates had a chance to partake in open gyms before the basketball practice season started.

The season starts with two home games on Dec. 10 with Traverse City Christian in non-league play and on Dec. 12 with Pentwater in West Michigan D League action.