Hibma a key contributor for Panthers

BALDWIN - Baldwin expects Dylan Hibma to be a key contributor in his junior basketball season.

While he'll do some scoring, Hibma showed in Tuesday's 67-62 win Traverse City Christian the season opener he'll help out in other areas

He was very effective in rebounding and had some key steals to help the Panthers keep their narrow leads.

"We had good defense and stopped their main player," Hibma said.

Steals and putbacks are Hibma's strengths. He wants to improve on free-throw shooting.

"It's a matter of concentration," Hibma said.

The team needs to improve on free-throw shooting and defense, he indicated

Hibma was on the JV level last year.

Size is the biggest adjustment going to the varsity, he said. Hibma, at 6-foot-4, inches, is one of the team's taller players.