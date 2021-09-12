Herbert throws for 337 yards, Chargers beat Washington 20-16 STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 4:15 p.m.
1 of11 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throwing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gives a 'thumbs-up' as he walks off field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) reacting after getting tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Fitzpatrick was injured on this play and was replaced by Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a touchdown catch against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to help the Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington 20-16 in an ugly Week 1 matchup Sunday full of turnovers and big penalties.
Herbert led scoring drives of 75, 76 and 68 yards, and a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Williams made up for his fumble into the end zone and red zone interception on consecutive possessions. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Chargers went 14 of 19 on third downs, wearing down Washington's defense led by last year's top defensive rookie, Chase Young.