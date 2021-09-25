Skip to main content
Henry runs for 2 TDs, leads Houston over Navy 28-20

Navy quarterback Maasai Maynor (9) is sacked by Houston defensive lineman Atlias Bell (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Houston over Navy 28-20 on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Henry's 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter. Clayton Tune threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Jones early in the fourth before Henry's 1-yard TD run stretched the Cougars' lead to 28-17 with 12:08 to play.

Henry finished with 54 yards rushing on 11 carries. Tune was 22-of-30 passing for 257 yards. Marcus Jones returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Cougars.

Xavier Arline had a 40-yard touchdown run for Navy (0-3, 0-1) in the first quarter. Isaac Ruoss scored on a 1-yard run that gave the Midshipmen a 17-7 lead at the break. Bijan Nichols made field goals from 30 and 36 yards.

