KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday's only matchup of ranked FCS teams.

Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin' Blue Hens (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association).