Heasley shuts down Twins, Royals win 4-1 to finish sweep DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 5:53 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday to complete their three-game series sweep.
Salvador Perez also drove in a run for Kansas City, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI, and Brad Keller finished off three innings of no-hit ball by the bullpen for his first career save.