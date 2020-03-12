Hayter playing key role for Panthers

Darrion Hayter (45) and Baldwin's defense keeps getting strong this season. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Darrion Hayter is one of two Baldwin seniors this season, along with Dexter Hossler, hoping to see their season last for awhile during the playoffs.

Baldwin ended the regular season at 15-5 with a nine-game winning streak and Hobbs had to admit he liked how his team was playing.

A late-season win over Brethren, the league co-champion, was among Baldwin's top highlights.

"It's been our defense," Hayter said. "We try to box out inside and not give them second chances. A win like this gives us a lot of confidence."

The reason behind the win streak has been "good defense and just be strong."

Throughout the season, Hossler has been giving his team a strong physical presence inside. The win over Brethren late in the season especially has made his team excited over upcoming prospects.