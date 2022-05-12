Sagstrom shoots 63 to take lead in LPGA Founders Cup TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 7:43 p.m.
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday.
Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking time off, was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City.