Harvard tops UC Irvine 77-73 for sixth straight win

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Christian Juzang scored 15 points with five assists, Noah Kirkwood added 13 points and Harvard beat UC Irvine 77-73 on Saturday to win its sixth straight and remain unbeaten at home.

Chris Ledlum scored 12 points and Chris Lewis added 10 for the Crimson (11-4), who held the Anteaters to a season-low 21 first-half points for a 35-21 halftime lead.

Eyassu Worku made a career-high 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Anteaters (8-8), who shot 40% from the field to Harvard's 47%. Collin Welp scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tommy Rutherford and Evan Leonard scored 14 points apiece.

Harvard faces Dartmouth at home next Saturday. UC Irvine matches up against Hawaii at home next Saturday.

