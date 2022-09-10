Hartman passes for 4 TDs as No. 23 Wake Forest beats Vandy Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 4:41 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 45-25 on Saturday.
Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest's opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season.