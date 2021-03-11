Harris scores 24, 76ers beat Bulls 127-105 without 2 stars ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 11:12 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 127-105 Thursday night even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing.
With Harris leading a balanced attack, the Sixers had more than enough to get by without their two best players.
ANDREW SELIGMAN