Harris' interception helps N. Colorado hold off Lamar, 21-14

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Tywonne Harris intercepted a pass with 15 seconds left to help Northern Colorado hold on and beat Lamar 21-14 Saturday night.

Jalen Dommett culminated a 14-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that trimmed Lamar's deficit to 21-14 with 9 minutes to play. UNC (1-2) took more than 5 minutes off the clock before Ayden Bell recovered a fumble, giving the Cardinals possession at their own 33 with 3:48 remaining. Nick Yockey hit Sevonne Rhea for 16-yard gain, ran left for 10 yards and then connected with Devyn Gibbs for a 12-yard gain to the Bears' 14 but, after a false start and two short passes to Major Bowden made it third-and-16, Harris' pick at the 3 and 4-yard return sealed it.

RJ Potts, after a strip-sack by Keyvon Lakes, returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown to give Northern Colorado a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Hunter Batten's 1-yard TD run for Lamar (0-3) tied it early in the second but the Bears answered with a 12-play, 71-yard drive capped when David Afari scored on a 10-yard run with 4:06 left in the first half and Jacob Sirmon threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Trevis Graham that made it 21-7 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2