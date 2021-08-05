Harris English shoots 62 to take 2-shot lead in Memphis PHIL STUKENBORG, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 6:22 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour score and take the first-round lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff, with Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman another shot back at 65.
