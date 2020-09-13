Harper sheds batting funk, leads Phillies past Marlins 12-6

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached base five times, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Harper, who snapped a 1-for-10 funk, also singled and walked twice as the Phillies evened their seven-game series with Miami at 2-2.

Didi Gregorius hit his seventh career grand slam, and Kyle Garlick keyed a five-run eighth with a bases-clearing double.

Gregorius gave the Phillies an early lead with his blast in the first. Gregorius drove a slider from Miami starter Jose Urena (0-1) over the wall in right field for his seventh homer of the season.

Harper increased Philadelphia’s advantage to 5-0 with a leadoff shot in the third.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard left with right shoulder stiffness after allowing Brian Anderson’s three-run homer in the fourth. The rookie right-hander had kept the Marlins hitless through the first 3 2/3 before Jesus Aguilar singled. Matt Joyce walked and Anderson followed with his sixth homer. Howard walked two and struck out five.

Heath Hembree (3-0) relieved Howard and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Adam Morgan was the Phillies fifth reliever and pitched a scoreless ninth.

Miami closed to within 6-4 on Lewis Brinson’s RBI double in the sixth, but the Phillies responded with an infield single by Adam Haseley’ that scored Jean Segura from third in the seventh.

Aguilar had three hits, including his sixth homer for Miami.

Urena, who celebrated his 29th birthday Saturday, yielded six runs and five hits. He walked four and struck out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Phillies: LHP Jose Alvarez (testicular contusion) has been throwing from 60 feet and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

UP NEXT:

Phillies: The starters for both ends of the doubleheader against Miami on Sunday have not been announced.

Marlins: Rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez (2-1, 1.80) is scheduled to start one of the games Sunday, but manager Don Mattingly didn’t disclose which end.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports