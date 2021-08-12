Harper, Phillies hold off Dodgers 2-1 to avoid sweep KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 5:48 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Dodgers 2-1 Thursday, ending Los Angeles' four-game winning streak.
The Dodgers were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012 and fell to 13-20 in one-run games this year. The Phillies salvaged the finale of the three-game series and held their share of the NL East lead.