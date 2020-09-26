Hall 154 yards rushing, 3 TDs as Iowa State beats TCU 37-34

Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey (3) forces TCU quarterback Matthew Downing (17) to fumble the ball during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Iowa would recover the ball on the play.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become Iowa State's career leader and the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU on Saturday.

Bailey recovered a fumble on his sack just before halftime for the Cyclones (1-1) that set up Brock Purdy's 17-yard touchdown pass to Darren Wilson.

Max Duggan threw three touchdowns after halftime for TCU, but linebacker Mike Rose made a diving interception — grabbing the ball only inches off the ground — with less than four minutes left. The pass went through the hands and off the knee of Taye Barber, who had an earlier touchdown catch.

That set up a 32-yard TD run by Hall on third-and-2 with 2:54 left that made it 37-28. The sophomore ran basically untouched 75 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter, and had a 1-yard score earlier in the fourth.

Kene Nwangwu had a 49-yard touchdown on his only carry for the Cyclones.

TCU announced an attendance of 11,852, just under the limited 25% capacity for the game in the stadium that can hold about 48,000 fans.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Purdy, 15-9 as a starter in Big 12 games, finished 18-of-23 passing for 211 yards and one touchdown. But he also had a huge mistake right after halftime, when he slung the ball in the air while in the grasp of a defender. La'Kendrick Van Zandt caught it and went 21 yards for a TCU touchdown. It was ruled a fumble and not an interception since it was behind the line. ... Bailey entered the game tied with Shawn Moorhead for the most sacks in school history. He now has 22.

TCU: Duggan started TCU's final 10 games last season, but was limited early in camp after a previously undetected heart issue was revealed in preseason testing. Matt Downing, who appeared in four games as a walk-on freshman at Georgia in 2018, made his TCU debut completing 11 of 21 passes for 159 yards a touchdown. But he had the lost fumble just before halftime. Duggan finished 16-of-19 for 241 yards, including a TD on the game's final play.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Home next Saturday against five-time defending Big 12 champion No. 3 Oklahoma, which is coming off a 38-35 home loss to Kansas State.

TCU: At No. 8 Texas next Saturday. The Frogs have won five of the last six games in the series.

