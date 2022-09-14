Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win
GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
GENEVA (AP) — It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win.
Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club Borussia Dortmund in a fascinating quick reunion for the prolific Norway prodigy.