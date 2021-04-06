Guards stayed at Baylor, paving way for Drew's dream title STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 6:02 p.m.
1 of11 Baylor guard Jared Butler cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Baylor guard MaCio Teague celebrates after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Baylor head coach Scott Drew cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrate at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) sits with the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Baylor guard Jared Butler, right, celebrates with teammate guard MaCio Teague (31) in front of Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) at the end of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Becoming national champion was a far-fetched dream when Scott Drew first uttered that possibility during his introduction as Baylor’s coach after taking over a decimated and scandal-plagued program nearly 18 years ago.
Yet a title felt oh-so-reachable for All-American guard Jared Butler and his backcourt mates MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell last season, after the Bears set a Big 12 record with 23 consecutive wins while spending five weeks as the nation's No. 1 team. Their championship opportunity, however, got instantaneously wiped out by the pandemic and the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS