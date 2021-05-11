Grossman, Tigers recover to hand Royals 9th straight loss MATT SCHOCH, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 11:42 p.m.
1 of11 Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman celebrates his walk-off single against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Detroit won 8-7. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) hits a three-run triple against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Detroit Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman celebrates his walk-off single with first base coach Ramon Santiago (39) in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Detroit won 8-7. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo hits a one-run single against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers, after squandering a seven-run lead late, recovered to beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 8-7 on Tuesday night.
Grossman had five RBIs for the first time in his career, sending the Royals to their ninth straight loss. He ripped a two-out single off Scott Barlow (1-1) in the ninth to score Niko Goodrum.