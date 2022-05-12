Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force Game 6 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 1:02 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones each scored 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Golden State Warriors 134-95 on Wednesday night to avoid elimination and force a sixth game in the Western Conference semifinal.
Dillon Brooks added 12 points for Memphis. Ziaire Williams and Brandon Clarke had 11 apiece and De'Anthony Melton 10. Steven Adams had 13 rebounds, six offensive.
