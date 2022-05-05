Grizzlies center Steven Adams clears protocols before Game 3

Chris Szagola/AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 of the Grizzlies' Western Conference semifinal with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Coach Taylor Jenkins didn't say Adams will play Saturday night in San Francisco. Jenkins said they will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles Friday. The 6-foot-11 big man from New Zealand practiced Thursday after missing the first round series finale against Minnesota and the first two games against the Warriors.