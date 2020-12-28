https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Greene-leads-Irvine-past-Santa-Clara-75-56-15830895.php
Greene leads Irvine past Santa Clara 75-56
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Brad Greene scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UC Irvine to a 75-56 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday in the Big West Conference opener.
Collin Welp added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (4-4).
Ajare Sanni led the Gauchos (4-2) with 15 points. Amadou Sow had eight rebounds.
The two teams will play again on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
View Comments