Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets 122-111

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) makes a layup as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) makes a layup as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Grant scores 32, Pistons beat Durant-less Nets 122-111 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Kevin Durant's absence, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111 on Tuesday night.

Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and showed the same type of spirit that was on display in its previous game, a double-overtime loss in Los Angeles against the defending champion Lakers. The last-place Pistons handed Brooklyn its third straight defeat.

Durant was out because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Nets were without both him and Kyrie Irving (right finger sprain) in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night. Irving returned against Detroit and scored 27 points.

James Harden added 24 for Brooklyn, but it wasn't enough for the Nets to overcome a poor start. The Pistons shot 66.7% from the field in the first quarter and led by 12 at the end of the period. The lead reached 20 in the second.

Brooklyn rallied to within two in the third, but a 3-pointer by Grant gave the Pistons a 94-86 advantage after that quarter, and Detroit was able to hold on.

Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey scored all of his 15 points in the final period, making all six of his attempts from the field.

Grant also tied his career high with 32 points in the loss to the Lakers.

TIP-INS

Nets: Irving and former Piston Bruce Brown were both called for technical fouls in the third quarter. ... Brooklyn signed F Noah Vonleh on Monday. He played a bit against Detroit but did not score.

Pistons: Grant scored 29 points in the first three quarters.

NEWCOMER

This was Detroit’s first game since acquiring Dennis Smith Jr. from New York in a deal that sent Derrick Rose to the Knicks. Smith couldn’t play Tuesday because of health and safety protocols. Coach Dwane Casey said Smith was still in quarantine, but he was hoping Smith could be part of practice Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Brooklyn went 1-2 against Indiana in 2019-20.

Pistons: Host Indiana on Thursday night. Detroit went 3-1 against Indiana last season.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports