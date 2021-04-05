Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 9:47 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108 on Monday night.
Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.