Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 11:43 p.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.
On a field littered with snow flurries, Gould's kick knocked off the top-seeded Packers and possibly ended Aaron Rodgers' tenure in Green Bay. Gould has made all 20 of his career playoff field-goal attempts.