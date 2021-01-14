https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Gordon-double-double-lifts-Nicholls-St-past-15869317.php
Gordon double-double lifts Nicholls St past Northwestern StUpdated
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead Nicholls State to a 76-66 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.
Najee Gavin led the Colonels (5-5, 3-1 Southland Conference) with 19 points. Andre Jones added 13 points.
Trenton Massner scored 16 points for the Demons (2-13, 1-3). Larry Owens had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
