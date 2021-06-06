Goodheart propels top-seed Arkansas to 5-1 win over Nebraska

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Matt Goodheart led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and top-seeded and top-ranked Arkansas never looked back in a 5-1 victory over Nebraska in the winners bracket of the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (48-10) added two more runs in the second on Braydon Webb's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Cayden Wallace. Nebraska pulled within 3-1 on a run-scoring single by Luke Roskam in the top of the sixth, but Arkansas answered with a pair of runs in its half of the inning on a bases-loaded walk to Christian Franklin and a wild pitch.