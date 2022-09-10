Gonzalez homers twice, Guardians hold on to beat Twins 7-6 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 3:15 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, and Austin Hedges added a solo homer as the Cleveland Guardians held on for a 7-6 win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
Gonzalez, the surprise rookie, had four hits and Cal Quantrill (12-5) won his eighth straight decision. Cleveland scored the first seven runs of the game, including four in the first inning after the start was delayed 1:16 due to rain.