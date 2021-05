BALDWIN - Warm weather is making golf especially fun at Marquette Trails Gold Course.

Golf pro Doc Huzel said not everyone as usual is at the course with various snow birds still not in the area.

"They'll be around the first of July, once everyone gets done with their graduation parties," he said. "June is a pretty busy month for that. Then they'll be coming up to their cottages and what not."

Marquette Trails has three weekly leagues.

The Ladies League starts 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. The 4 p.m. men's leagues are on Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are 24 golfers in the women's league, 28 in the Wednesday League and 36 in the Thursday League

The Ted & Dale Invitational is on June 5. It's already full with four teams on a waiting list.

There are 120 golfers committed on 30 teams. The Big Hole tournament will be in August.