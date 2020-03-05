Girls end season at 13-5

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's return to girls basketball as a junior varsity team ended a successful season last week with a 13-5 record.

Junior Monique Rowland had a very successful season with a 13-5 record.

"It wasn't that bad," Rowland said.

She exceeded her own expectations by averaging more than 20 points a game.

The key was being focused and having teamwork," she said.

She wants to do more work on her left hand and her jump shot, Rowland said.

Rowland did a lot of the scoring with other girls contributing such as Azariah Boatwright, Kendra Washington and Cierra Pieske. Rowland said the freshmen and sophomores will need to develop more next year.

The administration hasn't verified anything but Rowland indicated there are plans to move to the varsity level next year.