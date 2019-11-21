Girls coach working with JV team

BALDWIN - Baldwin girls basketball coach Nikki Bergman enters her second week of preseason practice focusing on the JV level.

After not having enough numbers for any team last season, Baldwin is putting together a JV team only this year.

The first game is set for Dec. 6 at home with Pentwater at 6 p.m.

It's a JV game only.

Bergman said on Monday she had eight players.

"I think we've done as much recruiting as we can," she said.

"I have no seniors, I have two juniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores."

So far, "it's been a lot of teaching and a lot of learning," Bergman said.

"A lot of these girls haven't played since the eighth grade. They haven't had a team in a couple of years so it's been a lot of shooting and dribbling and this week, we'll get into some strategy."

Monique Rowland and Kendra Washington are two volleyball players who have come over to the JV team, Bergman said.