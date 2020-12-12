Gill scores 15 to lift La Salle past Drexel 58-48

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anwar Gill had 15 points off the bench to carry La Salle to a 58-48 win over Drexel on Saturday.

David Beatty had 11 points for La Salle (2-3). Jack Clark added seven points and 13 rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had three blocks.

Camren Wynter had 15 points for the Dragons (3-2). Zach Walton added 10 points. James Butler had nine rebounds.

